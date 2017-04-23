Macatawa Bank can help you shred your sensitive docs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Are boxes of old documents filling up your home or office? Macatawa Bank is here to help.

From April 24- April 28 from 4- 6pm, the folks at Macatawa Bank will be shredding documents securely all week at various locations. They’ve partnered with Rapid Shred, a local NAID-certified company with a perfect audit record.

Come for free snacks and secure onsite recycling of your confidential documents. The first 25 people at each location will receive a Mac Bank recycle tote. You can also enter to win a $100 Earth Day gift basket.

LOCATIONS include:

Monday, April 24, Cascade Branch, 6330 28th Street, Grand Rapids MI 49546

Tuesday, April 25, Maple Avenue Branch, 701 Maple Avenue, Holland MI 49423

Wednesday, April 26, East Beltline Branch, 3177 Knapp Street NE, Grand Rapids MI 49525

Thursday, April 27, Jenison West Branch, 2020 Baldwin Street, Jenison MI 49428

Friday, April 28, Riley Street Branch, 12415 Riley Street, Holland MI 49424.