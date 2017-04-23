× Police seek help locating Robertson after sex crime charge

OKEMOS, Mich. (AP) — Police have asked for help from the public in locating former Michigan State defensive end Auston Robertson, who is charged with third-degree criminal sexual conduct.

Prosecutors announced the charge against the 19-year-old Robertson on Friday, and the Meridian Township Police Department posted a message on its website seeking information about Robertson’s whereabouts. Assistant Chief Ken Plaga indicated on Saturday that the situation had not changed.

Robertson is accused of forcing a woman to have sex with him at her apartment on April 8. Shortly after the charge against him was announced Friday, Michigan State said he had been dismissed from the football team

The Associated Press sent an email seeking comment from Robertson, who hadn’t been arraigned.