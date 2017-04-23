Special needs art therapy at Hearts for Arts in Grand Rapids

Posted 10:00 AM, April 23, 2017, by , Updated at 10:02AM, April 23, 2017

GRAND RAPIDS--Hearts for Arts is encouraging those with special needs to attend their specialized art classes.

Every Wednesday Hearts for Arts works with those with developmental and physical disability's, mental health issues and brain trauma injuries.

For those with physical impairments, Hearts for Arts offers unique artistic tools and projects. They also teach various artistic methods. If you have specific requirements, please contact Hearts for Arts prior to your visit so they can accommodate your needs.

Classes are done in groups. If you need one-on-one assistance, please bring a family or staff member.

If you'd like a smaller, low-sensory environment, Hearts for Arts also offers weekly art therapy classes for all ages and abilities. Hearts for Arts studio is funny handicapped accessible.

