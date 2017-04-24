Body found in Kalamazoo River believed to be missing Detroit man

Posted 11:16 AM, April 24, 2017, by

Crews search the Kalamazoo River near the confluence with the Battle Creek River on Tuesday, March 9.

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. – Battle Creek Police say that the body found in the Kalamazoo River over the weekend is believed to be a missing Detroit man.

Cortez Lewis, 31, has been missing since early March when he crashed his vehicle into the river about a mile upstream from where his body was found Sunday morning by a fisherman.  His vehicle had crashed in near the convergence of the Battle Creek and Kalamazoo rivers on March 4.

Police say that a wallet with Lewis’ identification was found on the body and that his clothing and description match the description of Lewis.  Lewis’ family has been notified.

Related stories

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s