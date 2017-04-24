× Body found in Kalamazoo River believed to be missing Detroit man

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. – Battle Creek Police say that the body found in the Kalamazoo River over the weekend is believed to be a missing Detroit man.

Cortez Lewis, 31, has been missing since early March when he crashed his vehicle into the river about a mile upstream from where his body was found Sunday morning by a fisherman. His vehicle had crashed in near the convergence of the Battle Creek and Kalamazoo rivers on March 4.

Police say that a wallet with Lewis’ identification was found on the body and that his clothing and description match the description of Lewis. Lewis’ family has been notified.