Comics, toys, cosplay and more coming to Tulip City Comics & Toy Fare

Fans of comic books, video games and more need to head to Holland for the second annual Tulip City Comics and Toy Fare on Sunday.

Creator Matthew Rodriguez and Wicket Illustrations artist Roger Scholz talk about what spectators can expect at the new event.

Tulip City Comics and Toy Fare is a community driven event where artists, cosplayers, toy collectors and comic readers get together to share common interests and engage in "nerd culture."

Vendors from across West Michigan will be selling merchandise like toys, comics, clothing, collectibles and matchbox cars. There will also be a cosplay contest and panel discussions from special guest speakers.

The convention is happening on Sunday, April 30 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Double Tree by Hilton Hotel.

Admission costs $5 for adults and kids get in for free. For more information visit www.tulipcitycomic.com.