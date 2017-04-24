Federal authorities seek tips in year long fugitive search

KENT COUNTY, Mich – The U.S. Marshals Western Michigan Fugitive Task Force is seeking tips in the continued search for a fugitive who has avoided authorities for a year.

Leandrew Terrill Loyd, 39, is wanted for the delivery and manufacturing of cocaine in the Kent County area. A warrant for his arrest was issued in April 2016.

Authorities say Loyd is 6’3″, 225 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. His last known address was in the 2900 block of Meyer Avenue SW in Wyoming.

His criminal background includes prior arrests for assault and narcotics.

Anyone with information that can help lead Task Force officers to Loyd are being asked to contact the U.S. Marshals Tip Line at 1-877-926-8332.