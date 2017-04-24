× Finding Connor his Forever Home

KENTWOOD, Mich. — We are continuing our Forever Home series and introduce you to children living in foster care who are hoping to be adopted.

Connor, 13, is a seventh grader with autism and a wonderful imagination. Though he’s surrounded by a huge network of support, he has lived in foster care for years and hopes to move on and just be a kid with his forever family.

“Oh this is purple and green,” Connor said Monday as he remembered which cars were which by their names and colors, showing off his sharp memory playing a card game with FOX 17. Then he spotted our small cameras and showed us his love for technology: he taught himself how to snap selfie after selfie and put the cameras and their batteries back together.

Connor’s favorite part of school is spending time with his peers, sharing, playing outside, and learning math.

“Connor has a very unique personality,” said Ian Warnsley, his case manager. “Once you get to know him and get to know his own funny quirks, and things of that sort, I think that he’s a very engaging kid.”

And with his imagination Connor shared with Warnsley ideas of the family he wants to become part of one day soon: a big family with two parents, brothers and sisters, and a dog.

“I’m just hopeful that Connor finds a forever family,” said Warnsley. “It’s going to take that special family who has the time and the patience to get to know him, and to build their lives not necessarily around him but in his best interests.”

If you want to learn more about Connor, or the adoption process, please call his adoption agency, Orchards Children’s Services at: 1-(855)-694-7301.