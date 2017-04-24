GR Ballet launches world premiere of “Alice in Wonderland”

Posted 11:20 AM, April 24, 2017, by , Updated at 11:19AM, April 24, 2017

Grand Rapids Ballet is launching the world premiere of "Alice in Wonderland."

With all the costumes, set design, music, and new dance moves, it's a delight for people of all ages. Marketing Director, Michael Erikson, explains what people can expect at the performance.

Some shows are already sold out, but there are still tickets available for the following shows:

  • Saturday, April 29 at 2:00 p.m.
  • Friday, May 5 at 7:30 p.m.
  • Saturday, May 6 at 7:30 p.m.
  • Sunday, May 7 at 2:00 p.m.

To purchase tickets, visit grballet.com.

