Jump into spring with hiking events at Pierce Cedar Creek Institute

Posted 12:01 PM, April 24, 2017, by , Updated at 12:00PM, April 24, 2017

The sights and sounds of spring are finally returning to Michigan, and Pierce Cedar Creek Institute has many themed hikes coming up to help people kick away those winter blues.

Candlelight Trails Hike

On April 29 hikers can explore the night life at Pierce Cedar Creek Institute at the Candlelight Trails Hike. From 7 to 9:30 p.m. hikers can enjoy the candlelight trails on a cool spring night while listen to a chorus of wild creatures.

Wildflower Hike

Hikers can also experience an area at the nature center that's usually off limits at the Wildflower Hike on May 6. From 9 to 11:30 a.m. hikers are guided to the area known as the Little Grand Canyon highlighting the rich diversity of wildflowers found there.

Wild Foods Hike

On May 13 from 9 to 11:30 a.m. hikers can learn about a variety of wild greens at the Wild Foods Hike. During the 2 mile hike, people will discover the many edible plants in fields, forests, and even their own yards.

The Pierce Cedar Creek Institute is located at 701 West Cloverdale Road in Hastings. For more information on all of these events and more, call (269)-721-4190; or visit cedarcreekinstitute.org.

