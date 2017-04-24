× Man featured in viral video about Alzheimer’s passes away

BIG RAPIDS, Mich– After a five year battle with Alzheimer’s, Alan Beamer passed away on Friday at the age of 67.

Beamer first gained the attention of West Michigan in January 2016, after his wife, MaryBeth recorded him during one of his ‘tough days’ and posted the video on Facebook where it quickly went viral.

“What do you want friends to know out there about Alzheimer’s?,” MaryBeth asked in the video.

“They need to know that I’m the same old person, and I wish my friends could come up and talk to me like they did before,” Alan responded in the video. “Ya know, play and joke around.”

The couple said they hoped the video inspired others affected by the disease, and to let people know it’s not contagious, and to not to be afraid of it.

A year after that viral video was posted, the couple joked with FOX 17 about the condition which had worsened.

“We laugh about Alzheimer’s,” MaryBeth said in February 2017. “I tease him because he’s blind. That’s good news for me because he still thinks I’m a size three.”

MaryBeth says Alan will be cremated, with a Celebration of Life happening at a later date.

According to his obituary, Alan Beamer was born in Wyoming, Michigan and worked for the Big Rapids Public School System for 27 years as a teacher and 3 years as an administrator.

Memorial donations can be made to Hospice of Michigan or the Alzheimer’s Association.

This isn’t the only loss for the family. MaryBeth also lost her father 12 hours after Alan’s passing saying “Heaven has gained two more angels.”