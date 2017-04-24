Morning Buzz: 24/7 Giraffe Cam coming to Animal Adventure Park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1. Animal Adventure Park is getting a permanent giraffe camera for April and her baby.

On Sunday the park announced on Facebook that avid watchers can view their favorite giraffe family “very soon.”

The park also noted that April, Oliver and their still unnamed male calf are doing great.

Want even more updates? They’ve also set up a text alert system where subscribers will get weekly updated with photos and videos capturing big milestones through the end of May.

2. The Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give is expanding their junior programs.

Ages 17 and under will receive free admission to the tournament with a ticketed adult.

On the course, they’ll have access to the Meijer LPGA Kid’s Center, which will host activities all week and give them the chance to practice putting and chipping, collect autographs and make crafts.

The tournament runs June 13-18. More details can be found at meijerlpgaclassic.com.

3. The University of Michigan’s Performing Arts School received two large donations over the weekend.

The school says it got $5 million from William and Delores Brehm, in honor of former dean Christopher Kendall.

The Brehms have given millions to the performing arts school in the past.

The University says the donation pushes the school beyond its multi-year fundraising campaign goal of $90 million.

4. Former President Barack Obama will make his first public speaking appearance since leaving the White House.

Obama will address hundreds of students at the University of Chicago for an event billed as a “conversation on civic engagement.”

It’s all part of his mission to encourage and support the next generation of leaders.

Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama have stayed clear of the public since leaving the White House, but they have been spotted playing golf and vacationing in the Caribbean.

5. Hundreds came out for the 5th annual Gazelle Girl Run in Grand Rapids on Sunday.

This included a team from the east side of the state, who opted to use two feet instead of two wheels to get there.

Honoring their friend who was killed in an Oakland County car crash, the relay group ran the 126 miles to Grand Rapids.

The relay team of 209 people started in Metro Detroit, and ended at the Gazelle Girl Marathon in downtown Grand Rapids.

The run itself also raised thousands of dollars that will go towards charities that both serve and empower women.