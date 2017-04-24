× Most Upper Peninsula roadside parks open for season Monday

MARQUETTE, Mich. (AP) — Many of the roadside parks in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula are opening for the season Monday.

The state Department of Transportation owns and maintains 32 of the U.P. parks, which usually close in late October and reopen in mid- to late April.

Drinking water systems won’t be turned on until testing is completed in early May.

Officials say weather conditions and maintenance issues will delay the opening of all roadside parks in Mackinac County.

Others that will open late include Esrey, Hebard and Snow Gauge parks on state highway 26 in Keweenaw County, as well as Cunard Roadside Park on U.S. 2 in Menominee County; Kiva Roadside Park on U.S. 41 in Alger County; and Flowing Well Roadside Park on state highway 117 in Luce County.