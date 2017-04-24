Police arrest 20 people in connection with ‘X-Train’ in Kalamazoo

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — On a weekend that saw sunshine and 70 degree temperatures, residents of one neighborhood in Kalamazoo spent part of it picking up trash left behind by a large group of party goers. The “X-Train” drove through the area and Stephanie Moore, like her neighbors, is fed up with it.

“You have people that drive erratically all through the night into the wee hours in the morning,” said Moore, vice chair of the Kalamazoo County Commission. “There’s drinking, there’s driving, there’s loud noise. There’s destruction of property.”

Moore said her fence has been rammed into because of them. Her neighbors' lawns have been damaged. The X-Train — a group of 60-70 cars, named after the drug ecstasy — tend to drive bumper-to-bumper and has even torn up local school yards.

“Some of the people are hanging outside of the [car] window,” said Moore. “They’re throwing litter and everything. It’s very dangerous. I do know of some individuals who have been hurt as a result of this, have been thrown from the car window.”

People are known to sit on the car door windows, she said. When the driver makes a turn, their bodies are flung out of the window, especially when they’re speeding through neighborhoods.

“People are filing claims,” said Moore. “We’ve had individuals parked in the street whose car has been totaled as result of this reckless behavior. It's dangerous. It costs too much and it's unwanted. We’re done with it."

Saturday night, law enforcement with the Kalamazoo Public Safety, the county Sheriff's Office and Michigan State Police stopped the group and arrested 20 people on a total of 22 criminal charges. Some of the those charges include drug possession, fleeing eluding and driving while intoxicated. Moore hopes the arrests will have an impact on them and keep them out of their neighborhood.

“We sick and tired of being sick and tired,” said Moore. “It’s a wrap.”