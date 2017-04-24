× Police: Suspect arrested after early morning shooting in Kent County

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Police say a suspect is in custody after reportedly shooting a 26-year-old Grand Rapids man early Monday morning.

It happened around 12:10 a.m. in the 1200 block of Woodfield East Drive SE.

The victim reportedly suffered multiple gunshot wounds, but his injuries are considered non-life threatening.

Police say witnesses provided a description of the suspect’s vehicle and they were able to track it down in the area of Eastern Avenue and 48th Street in the Kentwood area.

Kentwood Police took the suspect to the Kent County Jail. The suspect has not been identified.