Police: Suspect arrested after early morning shooting in Kent County

Posted 2:04 PM, April 24, 2017, by
Police lights multiple night

File photo

KENT COUNTY, Mich. —  Police say a suspect is in custody after reportedly shooting a 26-year-old Grand Rapids man early Monday morning.

It happened around 12:10 a.m. in the 1200 block of Woodfield East Drive SE.

The victim reportedly suffered multiple gunshot wounds, but his injuries are considered non-life threatening.

Police say witnesses provided a description of the suspect’s vehicle and they were able to track it down in the area of Eastern Avenue and 48th Street in the Kentwood area.

Kentwood Police took the suspect to the Kent County Jail. The suspect has not been identified.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s