Police: Women involved in party store assault turn themselves in

KENTWOOD, Mich. — Kentwood police say the three women involved in an altercation at a party store over the weekend have turned themselves in.

The incident happened early Saturday morning at T&J Party Store, 2892 Shaffer Ave. SE in Kentwood. Surveillance video showed the three women pull up to the drive-thru window at about 1:30 a.m. The women argued with an employee about prices before coming into the store.

Once inside, surveillance video shows the women began to trash the store. The were chased outside by a manager. As the women were attempting to drive away, police say they drove over the employee’s leg.

The employee, only identified as Kristina, was hospitalized with serious injuries.

Police say the three women turned themselves in. Their names have not yet been released, as the prosecutor is reviewing charges.

Watch the Saturday story below:

Please enable Javascript to watch this video