Remembering Mikayla: Team runs 126 miles to honor her memory

Posted 6:36 AM, April 24, 2017, by

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Sunday's 5th annual Gazelle Girls Run broke record numbers with 4,000 people participating this year.

One special team, Team Mik, traveled all the way from Clarkston, and they didn't drive to Grand Rapids. They ran the 126-mile journey to remember MiKayla Ferer, 22, who passed away in a car crash in February.

"She wouldn't have given up," said Erin Milliken, who also made the journey.

The 126-mile relay course was made up of 209 people. The relay ended at the Gazelle Girl's Half-Marathon in downtown Grand Rapids.

"This event embodies a lot of things that she represented," said Nick Hagewood, a teacher Clarkston High School.

The the teams goal was to raise $1,000. They raised $8,000.

