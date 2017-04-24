Report: Jabril Peppers Tested Positive for Dilute Sample

Posted 3:12 PM, April 24, 2017

ANN ARBOR, MI - OCTOBER 22: Jabrill Peppers #5 of the Michigan Wolverines watches the ball while playing the Illinois Fighting Illini on October 22, 2016 at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Michigan won the game 41-8.(Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter former Michigan linebacker Jabril Peppers tested positive for a dilute sample at the NFL Combine. This may mean he was trying to prevent testing positive for something else.

The NFL Draft is this Thursday through Saturday in Philadelphia. Peppers has been projected by some to be selected in the first round.

