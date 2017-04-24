Sean Hannity calls sexual harassment accusation ‘100% false’

Posted 9:46 AM, April 24, 2017, by

Fox News Host Sean Hannity speaks during the annual Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) 2016 at National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Maryland, outside Washington, March 4, 2016. / AFP / SAUL LOEB

NEW YORK (AP) — Sean Hannity says accusations of sexual harassment from a former Fox News guest are “100% false and a complete fabrication.”

Debbie Schlussel tells Tulsa, Oklahoma, radio station KFAQ that Hannity repeatedly asked her to come to his hotel with him during a book signing event and a broadcast of his show in Detroit. She says Hannity called her after the show and yelled at her. She says “it was made clear to me that I didn’t go back to his hotel with him.”

Hannity responded to the New York Daily News in a statement . He says Schlussel has been lying about him for over a decade “in an effort to slander, smear and besmirch” his reputation.

Schlussel didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment on Hannity’s statement.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s