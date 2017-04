Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich -- Ben Sheckler is having a great season so far with the Fort Wayne TinCaps.

Scheckler and his teammates are in West Michigan for a series against the Whitecaps.

In 11 1/3 innings this season Sheckler has struck out 19 and has an e.r.a of 1.59. Sheckler has made a successful transition from starter in college to relief pitcher in the San Diego Padres organization.

Sheckler pitched Saturday and if he pitches in West Michigan it will likely be Wendnesday afternoon.