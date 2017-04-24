Specialized medical nail salon opens, washes away both worries and germs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- The next time you're looking to get a pedicure, the key part of that word being "cure," you may want to check out a safer and more sanitary alternative to your traditional nail salon.

It's called Cure - The Physician's Salon.

It's a nail salon with a twist, offering safe sanitation levels through the use of a medical grade sterilizing machines and detailed sterilization processes.

"No finger nail polish will touch the same nail," said Karen Paradiso, CEO of Foot and Ankle Specialists of West Michigan. "No instrument will touch the same person. It’s either disposable or goes through a medical sterilization process."

We're told it's a Michigan first.

Customer Becky Kaczmarski likes the idea. "I’ve always wondered if it’s been done right, clean sanitary and safe."

Paradiso says the idea came from their patients.

"This is perfect for our practice," Dr. Michael David said, a physician partner at Foot and Ankle Specialist of West Michigan. "The beauty in this is our physicians are around the corner so if our nail tech, Molly, has as question or concern she can come out and discuss it with us."

David says these services are perfect for people with diabetes, vascular disease or nerve damage, anyone who needs to avoid infection. But anyone can use their pedicure services.

Cure is located on East Paris in Kentwood. A signature manicure is $35; a signature pedicure is $60.