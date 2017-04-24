Swedish police arrest 2nd suspect in Stockholm truck attack

Emergency services work at the scene where a truck crashed into the Ahlens department store at Drottninggatan in central Stockholm, April 7, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / TT NEWS AGENCY AND TT News Agency / Fredrik SANDBERG / Sweden OUT (Photo credit should read FREDRIK SANDBERG/AFP/Getty Images)

HELSINKI (AP) — Swedish police have arrested a second person in the April 7 truck attack that killed four people and injured 15 others in Stockholm.

Police spokesman Simon Bynert said Monday the male suspect was arrested Sunday, but he did not elaborate.

Rakhmat Akilov, a 39-year-old Uzbek man, has pleaded guilty to a terrorist crime after ramming the truck into a crowd outside a main pedestrian shopping street in the Swedish capital.

Police have not disclosed a motive for the attack and no extremist group has claimed responsibility for it.

Akilov’s Swedish residency application was rejected last year but police said there was nothing to indicate he might plan an attack.

