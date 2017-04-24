Swedish police arrest 2nd suspect in Stockholm truck attack
HELSINKI (AP) — Swedish police have arrested a second person in the April 7 truck attack that killed four people and injured 15 others in Stockholm.
Police spokesman Simon Bynert said Monday the male suspect was arrested Sunday, but he did not elaborate.
Rakhmat Akilov, a 39-year-old Uzbek man, has pleaded guilty to a terrorist crime after ramming the truck into a crowd outside a main pedestrian shopping street in the Swedish capital.
Police have not disclosed a motive for the attack and no extremist group has claimed responsibility for it.
Akilov’s Swedish residency application was rejected last year but police said there was nothing to indicate he might plan an attack.
1 Comment
Stock pics
Stock pics aren’t only harmful if you can utilize them in the proper way. They are able to add more visually exciting and persuasive content to your producing. They take out many of the layout or outsourced digital photography you might like to build into the size of your pocket. They might be fairly rapid graphic content alternatives without difficulty. And furthermore, every one our stock pictures are 100 cost-free – check us out and broadcast even more impressive content next time. You’re welcome!