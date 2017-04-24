Tulips and Juleps to raise money for a good cause

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Tulip Time is introducing a derby themed fundraising event called Tulips and Juleps this May.

At this event, attendees can enjoy watching the events of the Kentucky Derby, while also engaging in a variety of other outdoor activities and yard games.

There will also be bourbon tastings, appetizers, a silent auction and southern fare. Guests are encouraged to wear southern attire to get in the spirit of the Kentucky Derby races.

All money made from this event will go towards Holland Young Professionals Endowment Fund and Tulip Time.

Tulips and Juleps will take place on Saturday, May 6 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Boatwerks Waterfront Restaurant.

Tickets cost $40 per person and attendees must be 21 or older.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit tupliptime.com/derby.