Win tickets to see Bill Maher at Soaring Eagle
-
Outdoor concerts and themed weekends coming to Soaring Eagle
-
Spring and summer concerts and events at Soaring Eagle
-
Brad Paisley and more coming to Soaring Eagle
-
America and Chris Tucker performing at Soaring Eagle Casino
-
Escape the cold at Soaring Eagle Waterpark and Hotel
-
-
Journey performing at Soaring Eagle Casino
-
Winter Fun at Soaring Eagle Waterpark and Hotel
-
Harlem Globetrotter “Hoops” shows off basketball skills
-
Spring Break activities galore at Soaring Eagle Waterpark and Hotel
-
Soaring Eagle appearing at West Michigan Women’s Expo
-
-
St. Patrick’s Day at Soaring Eagle Waterpark and Hotel
-
St. Patty’s Day activities and more coming to Soaring Eagle Waterpark
-
Jason Aldean performing at Soaring Eagle this summer