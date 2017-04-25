× 50-year-old man dies in single vehicle motorcycle accident

MORTON TWP., Mich. — According to witnesses, a motorcycle on 90th Avenue north of Buchanan Road in Mecosta County was traveling south when it left the roadway, entered a ditch and rolled.

Michigan State Police Troopers responded to the accident on Monday at approximately 3:15 p.m. to find the driver of the motorcycle unresponsive. Steven Mason, a 50-year-old from Big Rapids, was pronounced dead on scene.

The accident is still under investigation, and no cause has yet to be determined. Morton Township Fire Rescue, Mecosta County Sheriff Department and Mecosta EMS assisted on the scene.