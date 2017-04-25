City of Walker gets grant to revamp I-96 and Walker Ave. interchange

LANSING, Mich. – The City of Walker is getting a hefty grant to improve a busy highway interchange.

The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) has awarded Walker with a Transportation Economic Development Fund (TEDF) grant for $628,200 to improve the I-96 and Walker Avenue interchange.

The growth of the Meijer corporate headquarters, which is just south of the interchange on Walker Avenue, and a new FedEx facility to the north of the highway, has made for a very busy interchange for trucks and vehicles alike. Meijer is also planning an expansion of their corporate facilities at the locations.

The City of Walker is planning to realign the eastbound I-96 off ramp at Walker Avenue to match up with the existing intersection of Holton Court and install traffic signals at the new intersection.

The total cost of the project is just over $1 million and will include $137,000 from Meijer and $281,800 from the City of Walker, to go with the $628,200 grant.

The timing of the project was not released.