Creative process behind chocolate Easter projects at Culinary Institute of Michigan

The homework most college students have is never as sweet as what the students at the Culinary Institute of Michigan have to do.

One of the first assignment students had in the class this year was to create a chocolate piece surrounding the theme of Easter. Students had to create a sketch of an egg, then turn that sketch into a chocolate creation.

The professor of the class says that each egg is supposed to express the different personalities and design styles of each student.

There were many different eggs on display ranging from traditional Easter creatures like bunnies and chicks, to more artistic pieces. The best part of the project is that everything from the egg to the decorations is completely edible.

Todd took a trip to the institute to talk to students about their projects, and the creation progress behind their chocolate masterpieces.

