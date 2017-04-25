× Fire closes part of downtown in mid-Michigan community

ALMA, Mich. (AP) — A fire in the mid-Michigan community of Alma has prompted officials to close part of the city’s downtown and delay the start of school.

The Morning Sun of Mount Pleasant reports the Alma Fire Department responded early Tuesday to the building housing Superior Street Barber Shop and other businesses.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire wasn’t immediately known. The newspaper says school classes were delayed by two hours.

The fire is the second major downtown fire in Alma in the past year or so. A former business owner was sentenced to up to five years in prison in February for starting a March 2016 fire that destroyed two historic buildings and damaged a third building.