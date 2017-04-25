Forest Hills Central Lacrosse Downs Rockford

Posted 11:34 PM, April 25, 2017

ROCKFORD, Mich -- The Forest Hills Central boys lacrosse team handed Rockford its first loss of the season Tuesday night 17-10 at the Ted.

