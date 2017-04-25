Hope Network ready for Bridge Walk for Autism

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich - In recognition of Autism Awareness Month, Hope Network invites community members who have been impacted by autism in any way to take part in the Bridge Walk for Autism.

It's happening Wednesday, April 26th at the Blue Bridge in downtown Grand Rapids.

The walk starts at 5:00 p.m. and immediately following, the Grand Rapids Public Museum will open their doors free of charge to families affected with autism and other sensory-processing challenges from 5:30 until 7:30 p.m.

The museum will adapt sounds, lighting, and hands-on activities to create a sensory-friendly experience.

