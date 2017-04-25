Kalamazoo home invasion suspects attempted to light porch on fire

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo police are looking for three suspects who attempted to break into a home and set a porch on fire Tuesday evening.

It happened around 6:45 p.m. in the 3400 block of Knox Street. Police say that three males who knew the resident attempted to get inside the house. One of them was armed with a knife.

The resident ran out of the back of the house and was able to call police.

Police say one of the suspects attempted to set the home’s porch on fire.

Nobody was hurt. Police are looking for the three men, saying they drove away in a black Ford Taurus.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Kalamazoo Public Safety at 269-337-8994 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.