× One of three women accused in party store assault charged with felonies

KENTWOOD, Mich. – One of three women accused of trashing a Kentwood party store and then running over an employee in the parking lot appeared in court Tuesday.

Arendia Ford is accused of being the driver on the night of April 22 at TJ Party Store on Schaffer Avenue, when she and two friends allegedly trashed the store after an altercation with a manager at the drive thru window. After leaving the store, she allegedly drove their car over the employee in the parking lot.

Ford is charged with reckless driving, failure to stop at an accident and destruction of property. The reckless driving count carries a possible penalty of five years in prison if she is convicted. The judge set her bond at $10,000.

The other two women accused in the altercations did not appear in court Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the victim is still recovering from her injuries. Family tell us that she will be moving from Spectrum Health to Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital soon. She has a broken leg, a broken pelvis, broken teeth and has some bleeding in brain.