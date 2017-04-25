Overnight fire at vacant home deemed suspicious

Posted 7:02 AM, April 25, 2017

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Investigators are treating an overnight fire at an abandoned/vacant home in Kalamazoo as suspicious.

The call came in early Tuesday morning for a possible structure fire on Fairbanks Ct. in Kalamazoo. When crews arrived, smoke and flames were coming from the home.

Crews tell us that there were no utilities turned on in the house, ruling out the possibility that the fire was caused by electrical or gas issues. As a result, they are treating the fire as suspicious at this time.

There were no injuries reported.

