Police: Alzheimer's patient causes crash

RUTLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich– Six people were taken to the hospital following a crash in Barry County Tuesday evening.

Police say around 5:30 p.m., an 85-year-old from Hastings made a left turn at M-43 and M-37, but failed to yield and collided with another vehicle.

The 85-year-old was the only one in his vehicle, but police say the man in the other car had four passengers with him.

Nobody was seriously hurt in that collision, but everyone was transported to Spectrum Butterworth for further medical evaluation.

Investigators say the elderly man appeared to be confused following the crash and say family members confirm he suffers from Alzheimer’s. Officials also say he had voluntarily surrendered his driver’s license to the Michigan Secretary of State’s Office in 2016.

The crash remains under investigation.

The case will be forwarded to the Barry County Prosecutor’s Office to determine if any charges will be filed.