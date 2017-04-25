× Several students treated for injuries after car crashes into school bus

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Several students were injured after a crash involving a school bus Tuesday morning.

It happened just after 8 a.m. at the intersection of Division Avenue and Griggs Street in Grand Rapids. Officials with the Grand Rapids Police Department confirm a 19-year-old driver struck the back of the bus with their vehicle as the bus tried to make a left turn onto Griggs Street.

Police say a total of six students suffered injuries ranging from a bloody nose to a dislodged tooth and some even complained of experiencing pain. They were treated for their non-life threatening injuries at a local hospital. The 63-year-old bus driver was not hurt.

Police say the driver of the other vehicle was also not hurt and ticketed for failure to yield.