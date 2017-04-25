Twins’ Sano suspended 1 game for benches-clearing role in Tigers’ game

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - APRIL 22: Miguel Sano #22 of the Minnesota Twins and James McCann of the Detroit Tigers clash with home plate umpire Jordan Baker attempting to break up the altercation after Sano pointed at Matthew Boyd #48 of the Detroit Tigers in the fifth inning on April 22, 2017 at Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Sano and Boyd were ejected from the game. (Photo by Andy King/Getty Images)

NEW YORK (AP) — Minnesota’s Miguel Sano has been suspended for one game and fined by Major League Baseball for what the sport termed “aggressive actions” that caused benches to clear during a game against Detroit last weekend.

Detroit’s JaCoby Jones was hit in the face by a pitch from Justin Haley in the third inning of the Tigers’ 5-4 victory Saturday. Two innings later, Detroit’s Matthew Boyd threw behind Sano, who pointed his bat toward Boyd and yelled out at the mound. Tigers catcher James McCann intervened and appeared to put his mitt in the face of Sano, who reacted immediately with a right hand to McCann’s mask.

Joe Torre, MLB’s chief baseball officer, announced Sano’s suspension Monday. The players’ association appealed, allowing Sano to continue playing until the appeal is heard and decided.

Boyd was fined after MLB concluded he intentionally threw a pitch at Sano.

