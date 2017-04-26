79th annual YMCA White Elephant Sale returning to Grand Rapids

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The largest sale in Grand Rapids returns for its 79th year to support a good cause at the YMCA White Elephant Sale.

The White Elephant sale is 80,000-square-feet of new and used items that can be found at any garage sale. There will be thousands of items for sale including office supplies, clothes, building supplies, books, bikes, furniture, collectibles, and so much more.

All money made from the sale will benefit the YMCA Camp Manitou.

The sale will take place on April 28 and 29 at 3450 Plainfield Avenue Northeast near Big Lots and Harbor Freight. They'll be open on Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m., and on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

People wanting to scope out the best deals before the event starts can take part of their Early Bird Sale on Friday from 8 to 9:30 a.m. The admission to enter this special event costs $5.

For more information on this event, visit their Facebook page.