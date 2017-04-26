× Consumers Energy selects firm to acquire 2 plants; Muskegon plant to become shipping terminal

JACKSON, Mich. (AP) — A utility company in Michigan has selected a development firm to demolish and redevelop two of its former coal-fired power plants.

Consumers Energy filed a request Tuesday for the sale of its 248-acre J.R. Whiting plant in southeast Michigan and its 115-acre B.C. Cobb plant in Muskegon to Forsite Development. The final purchase is contingent on approval from the Michigan Public Service Commission, which has 180 days to make a decision.

Consumers expects both plants to be demolished within two years of the finalized sale.

Forsite plans to convert the Cobb location into a deep-water marine terminal for cross-lake shipping. The Whiting location is expected to be turned into an intermodal terminal that offers rail-to-truck operations.

Consumers retired the two plans in April 2016.