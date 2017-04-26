Forest Hills Central Girls Soccer Team beats Lowell 4-1

Posted 11:43 PM, April 26, 2017, by , Updated at 11:44PM, April 26, 2017

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- Top-ranked Forest Hills Central knocked of Lowell 4-1 Wednesday night in girls soccer.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s