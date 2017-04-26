Four year anniversary of Jessica Heeringa’s disappearance

NORTON SHORES, Mich. - April 26 is the fourth anniversary of the last time Jessica Heeringa was seen and for the first time, answers to her disappearance may be just around the corner.

Heeringa was last seen working at a Norton Shores gas station on the night of April 26, 2013. She disappeared from her workplace late that night, just before closing.  Police found blood at the scene as well as Heeringa's purse. She has not been found.

But, in the spring of 2016, Jeffrey Willis was arrested for allegedly trying to abduct a Muskegon teen.  After his arrest, police built a case that suggests Willis was responsible for Heeringa's disappearance, as well as the murder of another Muskegon County woman, Rebekah Bletsch.

Willis is set to go on trial for murder of Heeringa in June. Her body has not yet been found.

