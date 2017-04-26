× Increase of speed limit to 75 planned for part of US-131

LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Department of Transportation plans to post a new speed limit of 75 miles per hour on US-131 between M-57 in Cedar Springs and the end of the freeway in Manton.

The new speed limit signs will go up beginning May 1, says MDOT.

The change was mandated in a new state law passed and signed in 2016 requiring speed limits on some state roads to be set based on the speed that 85 percent of traffic is usually moving.

Other West Michigan expressways are not included in the first group of highways to see higher speed limits. Most of I-75 north of Bay City will see 75 mph signs after May 1.

The law also calls for increasing speed limits from 55 mph to 65 mph on certain non-freeway state highways, but none of such roads in West Michigan will have the new speed limits for now.

The law requires that all state highways that fit the criteria allowing for higher speed limits be at the new limits by January 2018.

Map of new Michigan speed limits