Monday begins speed limit increase to 75 for part of US-131

LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Department of Transportation plans to post a new speed limit of 75 miles per hour starting Monday, May 1 on US-131 between M-57 in Cedar Springs and the end of the freeway in Manton.
The change was mandated in a new state law passed and signed in 2016 requiring speed limits on some state roads to be set based on the speed that 85 percent of traffic is usually moving.
Other West Michigan expressways are not included in the first group of highways to see higher speed limits. Most of I-75 north of Bay City will see 75 mph signs after May 1.
The law also calls for increasing speed limits from 55 mph to 65 mph on certain non-freeway state highways, but none of such roads in West Michigan will have the new speed limits for now.
The law requires that all state highways that fit the criteria allowing for higher speed limits be at the new limits by January 2018.
Click here to view MDOT's map.
5 comments
RG
75 is too fast. Speed limit should be 60 for cars and trucks and strictly enforced. SPEED KILLS!
Richard Jones
Actually 75 m.p.h. is a perfectly reasonable speed limit on a multi lane super highway. Looking at this map: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Speed_limits_by_country#/media/File:World_Speed_Limits.svg will show you that the most common speed limits around the world are 120 Km/h (74 m.p.h.) and 130 Km/h (81 m.p.h.). Furthermore, the idea that “speed kills” is a myth perpetuated by government and the insurance lobby. (Insurance companies make huge profits by increasing rates on drivers who have been ticketed for driving at perfectly safe speeds.) I strongly recommend that you review the unbiased speed limit studies posted here: https://www.motorists.org/issues/speed-limits/studies/ as well as watch this informative and entertaining Canadian video on the subject of highway speed limits (Warning: Contains mildly offensive language): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2BKdbxX1pDw
If you have any further questions or comments, I can be reached at Oregonians for Speed Limit Reform on Facebook.
steve
Great. Now, many drivers will be going 80 to 85 instead of 75 to 80. Idiots.
Clyde Brown
Instead of posting the limit allow the officer discretion based on circumstances.
Kevin
stupid law to base speed limits on 85% of what cars are traveling. Why are our police departments not enforcing the speed limits laws on the books because next it will be most people will be driving 80 then when they change to speed to 80 the 85 then 90. This is stupid as I said earlier also because our road conditions on our roads are not in a condition to support these speeds alone hitting something like a deer or turkey.