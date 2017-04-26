Monday begins speed limit increase to 75 for part of US-131

Posted 9:23 AM, April 26, 2017, by , Updated at 06:51AM, April 30, 2017

LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Department of Transportation plans to post a new speed limit of 75 miles per hour starting Monday, May 1 on US-131 between M-57 in Cedar Springs and the end of the freeway in Manton.

The change was mandated in a new state law passed and signed in 2016 requiring speed limits on some state roads to be set based on the speed that 85 percent of traffic is usually moving.

Other West Michigan expressways are not included in the first group of highways to see higher speed limits. Most of I-75 north of Bay City will see 75 mph signs after May 1.

The law also calls for increasing speed limits from 55 mph to 65 mph on certain non-freeway state highways, but none of such roads in West Michigan will have the new speed limits for now.

The law requires that all state highways that fit the criteria allowing for higher speed limits be at the new limits by January 2018.

Click here to view MDOT's map.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

5 comments

  • Kevin

    stupid law to base speed limits on 85% of what cars are traveling. Why are our police departments not enforcing the speed limits laws on the books because next it will be most people will be driving 80 then when they change to speed to 80 the 85 then 90. This is stupid as I said earlier also because our road conditions on our roads are not in a condition to support these speeds alone hitting something like a deer or turkey.

    Reply