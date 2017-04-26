× Indiana vehicle pursuit leads officers into Cass County

CASS COUNTY, Mich. — Early Wednesday morning Cass County Sheriff deputies were dispatched to assist in a vehicle pursuit that began in Elkhart, Indiana.

Elkhart County Sheriff’s Department and Elkhart City Police followed the suspect across the state line to an address on Teasdale Lake Road just south of Mason Street in Cass County, where officers were able to apprehend the driver.

The 37-year-old male driver was arrested, and two female passengers were detained at the scene. The driver was wanted for outstanding warrants, according to police.

The two female passengers were later released with no charges.

The identities of the suspect or passengers have not been released at this time. The incident is still under investigation.