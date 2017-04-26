JFK diary written in post-WWII Europe to go up for auction

Posted 5:31 AM, April 26, 2017, by

(Photo credit should read /AFP/Getty Images)

BOSTON (AP) — A diary kept by John F. Kennedy during his brief stint as a journalist after World War II is up for auction this week.

Boston-based RR Auction says the diary is expected to fetch at least $200,000 at the auction on Wednesday.

The 61-page diary was written in 1945 when the 28-year-old Kennedy was a correspondent for Hearst newspapers and traveled through a devastated Europe.

It provides insights into Kennedy’s thoughts on world leaders of the era. Kennedy reflects on the legacy of Hitler and presages the future of the United Nations and the Western power struggle with the Soviet Union, a central conflict during his presidency 16 years later.

The diary was given by Kennedy to Deirdre Henderson, a research assistant in his campaign office in the late 1950s.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s