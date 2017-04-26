Morning Buzz: Jimmy John’s brings back $1 sandwiches

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1. Hundreds of people are expected to gather for the Annual Bridge Walk for Autism.

It’s happening on the blue bridge, and lieutenant governor Brian Calley is set to be there. After the walk, the Grand Rapids Public Museum will open for families impacted by Autism.

Registration for the museum event is closed, but you can still join the walk to show support. If you can’t make the event but still want to support the cause, donate to Hope Network’s Autism Scholarship fund.

2. The state approved more than $19 million in funding for a super block project in the west side of Grand Rapids.

The project is planned for the corner of Bridge and Seward. The area will include apartments, affordable housing and office space.

Rockford Construction and Meijer need $55 million total for the project.

Construction is set to start in June, with the first phase of the project expected to open next year.

3. The Grand Rapids Griffins are looking to advance to the next round of the Calder Cup Playoffs.

They are up 2-0 over the Milwaukee Admirals. The Griffins are on currently on the road for Game 3.

If they win, they complete a sweep and move on to the central division finals. There’s a watch party planned for tonight’s game at Peppino’s.

4. A Jimmy John’s sub sandwich can be yours for just $1!

Jimmy John’s announced on social media that they’re bringing back their $1 sub promotion.

Subs one through six will be part of the deal, and will only be available from 4 to 8 p.m. on May 2.

The offer is limited to one sub per person.

5. April the giraffe’s baby still doesn’t have a name, and people can’t wait to find out what he’ll be called.

Animal Adventure Park announced the top ten most popular names for her baby boy including: Allysa’s Choice, Apollo, Ollie, Patch, and Patches.

The park says they’ll select a winner at the end of April and hope to announce the name on May 1.