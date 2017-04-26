Moving forward with infertility

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

One in eight couples live with infertility, leaving the couple in frustration and worry if they'll ever become parents. Fortunately there are medical advances that can help that one couple become parents.

Dr. Diana Bitner, a nationally recognized menopause specialist from Spectrum Health, explains what infertility is and how to move forward.

Infertility means not being able to get pregnant after 12 months of unprotected sex. As women age, the rate of being able to get pregnant each month drops, making it more difficult to conceive a child.

Many things have to line up other than having sex in order to get pregnant. Having sex in the three day ovulation window, a high sperm count, healthy fallopian tubes and a healthy uterus are all key factors to getting pregnant.

Couple can get stressed when getting pregnant takes longer than they expect or want, and stress can actually cause it to take longer. However if women and men take care of themselves and their bodies, that alone can increase the chances of getting pregnant.

There are also medical advances couples can take in order to increase the chances of getting pregnant. Doctors can perform a variety of tests to evaluate the body, then prescribe treatments or medication to help fix the problem and increase ovulation.

Dr. Bitner wants to remind couples that just because they have a hard time getting pregnant, that doesn't mean pregnancy will never happen. The best thing to do is to continue following healthy habits, avoid drugs and alcohol, and ask Spectrum OB/GYNs for extra help and evaluation.

Dr. Bitner's office is located at 3800 Lake Michigan Drive Northwest, Suite A. To schedule an appointment with her, call (616) 267-8225.

All information was provided by Dr. Diana Bitner and her blog. Read more.