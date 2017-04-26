Play ball! Muskegon West Softball Little League saved by generous donations

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MUSKEGON, Mich. - A softball little league is back on the roster after having $500 worth of stolen equipment reimbursed by many generous donors in the community.

It's a story we first told you about Monday, Muskegon West Softball Little League forced to forfeit the season after $500 worth of baseball bats, helmets, and catcher's equipment was stolen just two weeks before opening day.

After watching FOX 17's original story surrounding the theft, Muskegon Parole Office employees surprised the little league's supervisor, Kashara Roberts, with a check for the full amount.

"I prayed about this and it's a blessing," Roberts said.

And it wouldn't have been possible without Janell Freeman, Supervisor at the Michigan Department of Corrections Muskegon Parole Office.

"I saw the story on FOX 17 and it just struck a chord with me, and I felt compelled to give," Freeman said. "There's just so much negativity and bad things that happen in the world and our community, often times you feel like you're helpless and there's nothing you can do about it."

So Janell chose to save the season, rounding up her co-workers and raising the money in just one day.

"I'm ecstatic, happy, and I can't wait to tell my girls because they're going to be happy," Roberts said.

Now that the season's been saved, you can check out the Muskegon West Softball Little League's first home game at Campbell Field, May 3 at 6:30 p.m. at 1940 Barclay St.

