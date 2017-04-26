× Police: residential fire considered suspicious

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Shortly before 8 a.m. on Wednesday Grand Rapids Police were dispatched to the reports of a residential fire in the 800 block of Kalamazoo Avenue SE in Grand Rapids.

The fire was on the back porch of the house when crews arrived on the scene. According to police, the home is currently under renovations and no one was home at the time of the fire.

Police are still investigating the exact cause of the fire, but are saying that the incident is suspicious.