Sheckler Takes the Loss Against the Whitecaps

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich -- Ben Sheckler finally got his chance to pitch in a Midwest League at Fifth Third Ballpark on Wednesday although he was probably hoping for better results.

The Sparta native and former Cornerstone University pitcher allowed four runs in two innings of work and was charged with the loss pitching for the Fort Wayne TinCaps. Sheckler allowed 4 hits, 4 earned runs walked on and struck out 3.

The TinCaps head home to play South Bend, the Whitecaps are off the play at Lake County for 4. The two teams are set to meet at Fifth Third Ballpark again May 22-25.