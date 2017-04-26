Water main break affects homes in Albion

ALBION, Mich. — A water main that was struck by a construction crew working in the area is affecting resident’s water pressure Wednesday evening.

A crew doing reconstruction on Superior Street in the City of Albion accidentally struck a water main in the area between the alley east of Superior to Pearl Street. The city says residents in the area are experiencing limited water pressure.

Crews are now working on repairing the line and are expecting pressure to be restored by 7:00pm Wednesday night.

The Ludington Center will likely be without water service until late Thursday. The city says this is due to a valve installation that needs to be done in the area, requiring them to shut that section of the line down for a longer period of time.